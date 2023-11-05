Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress releases final list, fields minister Shanti Dhariwal from Kota North
Rajasthan Election 2023: Rajasthan Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Dhariwal has been fielded from the Kota North Assembly Constituency.
The Congress released the final list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 late Sunday. Rajasthan Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Dhariwal has been fielded from the Kota North assembly constituency.
