Rajasthan Election 2023: Rajasthan Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Dhariwal has been fielded from the Kota North Assembly Constituency.

The Congress released the final list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 late Sunday. Rajasthan Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shanti Dhariwal has been fielded from the Kota North assembly constituency.

Dhariwal also holds the portfolio of the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Autonomous Government in the Rajasthan Cabinet. He is currently an MLA of the Kota North constituency.

Meanwhile, the party denied a ticket to the incumbent and six-term MLA of the Gudha Malani assembly constituency, Hemaram Choudhary, and fielded Sona Ram Choudhary from the seat instead. Hemaram Choudhary is the Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change in the Rajasthan Cabinet.

The party also denied a ticket to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's confidant and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore. Rathore was seeking a ticket from the Ajmer North constituency. The Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Ralawata from the seat.

Check the final list of 21 Congress's candidate here:

The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

Earlier in the day, the Congress released its sixth candidate list of 22 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of 15 candidates.

In the sixth list, the Congress denied a ticket to Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi from his Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur. RR Tiwari has been fielded from Hawa Mahal in his place.

With the seventh candidate list, the Congress has announced candidates of 199 of the total 200 seats. The party has left the Bharatpur seat for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Meanwhile, the BJP's list included some fresh faces. The party dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded KG Paliwal instead.

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma, a journalist, from Civil Lines, businessman Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar, and Upen Yadav, who held demonstrations and agitations on the issues of unemployed youths during the Congress rule, from Shahpura

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 197 out of 200 seats in the state. The party is yet to declare the candidates for Barmer, Pachpadra and Badi seats.

The Rajasthan Assembly election will be held on November 23 and results will be delcared on December 3.

