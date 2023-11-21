Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad reportedly demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “panauti (bad luck)". Speaking at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi indirectly blamed PM Modi for the Team India's loss at ICC World Cup 2023.

Gandhi said in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, "Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know." Australia had defeated India by six wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Notably, the word 'panauti' has been trending on social media since Team India's loss in the match. The World Cup final was attended by PM Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium on November 19. Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck.

Rahul Gandhi drew flak from BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad over his comments against PM Modi. Prasad questioned the usage of such a word for the Prime Minister of India and asked the Wayanad MP to apologise.

"What happened to you, Rahul Gandhi? You are using such words for the Prime Minister of the country. Our Prime Minister met the players and motivated them. Winning or losing is part of the game. Rahul Gandhi needs to apologise," Prasad was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Prasad said Rahul Gandhi needs "to learn from the past". He added, “Your mother (Sonia Gandhi) used the word 'Maut ka saudagar' (dealer of deaths) for Narendra Modi and see where is the Congress now."