‘Forgive, forget and move on’: Sachin Pilot speaks on Ashok Gehlot's past barbs, 2020 rebellion and more
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he is following the mantra of "forgive, forget and move on" as advised by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Pilot was about Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's past remarks directed at him.