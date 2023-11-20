Rajasthan Election 2023: Here's what Sachin Pilot thinks Congress needs to introspect on
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday that the Congress's “attempt now is to break this cycle of a revolving door”. Here's what he meant:
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday that the Congress needs to introspect why it hasn't "won consecutive elections in Rajasthan for 30 years". In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pilot said, "We haven't won consecutive elections in Rajasthan for 30 years. Why? We need to introspect on this."