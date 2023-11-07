Rajasthan Election 2023: The story of Teetar Singh who lost over 30 elections, but is ready to fight again
Rajasthan Election 2023: Teetar Singh, a member of the Dalit community, said he decided to contest elections for the first time in the 1970s when he felt people like him were deprived of land allotment in the canal command area.
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: After losing over 30 elections, 78-year-old Teetar Singh is all set to try his luck again in the 2023 Rajasthan polls. Singh has reportedly fought 31 elections — from Gram Panchayat to Lok Sabha since 1970s — and has faced a defeat every single time. But his passion and enthusiasm towards fighting for the rights of the people continues to encourage him to contest every — small or big — election.