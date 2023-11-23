Rajasthan Election 2023: Vote timings, how to know your candidate and SWOT analysis of BJP, Congress
The voting for the Rajasthan Election 2023 is set to take place on Saturday. As the state gears up for the polls, here's look at voting time, process to know about the candidates and strengths and weakness of the BJP and the Congress in the state.
Rajasthan is all set go to polls on Saturday, November 25. The campaign for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress trading barbs over a host of issues. These issues ranged from crime to women safety to corruption and paper leak cases.