Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 is all set to take place on Saturday, November 23. Polling will be held across more than 26,000 booths located in 199 of the total 200 assembly seats. As many as 3,383 model polling stations have also been setup for the Rajasthan elections, the Election Commission said.

"A total of 10,501 polling stations have been set up in urban areas and 41,006 in rural areas. Live webcasting will be conducted at a total of 26,393 polling stations. These polling centres will be monitored from the district-level control room. Across the state, 65,277 ballot units, 62,372 control units and 67,580 VVPAT machines including reserves will be used for voting," Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said was quoted by PTI as saying.

As the day of the polling nears, here's look at how voters can check the polling booth where they need to cast their vote on Saturday:

Step 1: Download Voter Helpline App (VHA) in your mobile phones

Step 2: Click on "Know Your Polling Station"

Step 3: Enter your voter ID number and hit "Search Polling Station"

Credit: Election Commission of India

OR

Step 1: You can go on this website -https://twitter.com/ECISVEEP/status/1711269681959739803

Step 2: Click on "know Your polling station". This link will open - https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation

Step 3: Enter EPIC or Electors Photo Identification Card number

Step 4: Enter Captcha code and hit search

One can also call toll free number "1950" for any voter registration queries. People must also carry "Voter Information Slip" with them at the time of voting.

Meanwhile, People with Disability (PwD) with 40 per cent benchmark disability and senior citizens above the age of 80 year can fill form 12D to avail the optional Postal Ballot facility to vote from the comfort of their homes, the Election Commission says.

The voting in Rajasthan will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on Saturday, November 25. The poll results will be declared on December 3.

Out of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, 199 will be contested on November 25. This is because the election in the Karanpur assembly constituency was adjourned after the Congress candidate from Karanpur, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died due to sepsis. Koonar was the sitting MLA from Karanpur.

