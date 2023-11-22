Crime against women a poll issue in Rajasthan Election | What BJP, Congress promised for women safety and welfare
Rajasthan Election 2023: To ensure women's safety in the state, the BJP promised setting up police stations and anti-romeo squads. Meanwhile, the Congress proposed installation of CCTV cameras, women's courts and deploying Nirbhaya Squads. Check more details here:
The issues related to women's safety emerged as one of the major election topics in poll-bound Rajasthan. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, in their manifestos, promised a slew of measures to ensure women feel safe in the state.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message