Rajasthan election results 2023: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed beyond expectations as the election results trends indicate its victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 113 seats, whereas the Congress is ahead in just 70 seats, according to the Election Commission of India's latest trend.

As the BJP inches closer to its victory in Rajasthan, Union Minister, and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took an indirect jibe at the state CM Ashok Gehlot and said, "Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai." (the magic of the magician is over).

"BJP will win with a huge majority in Rajasthan. Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai. In MP, the BJP will form govt with a 2/3 majority. In Chhattisgarh, the party will form the government," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI on Sunday.

"I have been saying from day one that the BJP will get a huge majority. BJP will win in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This is due to the work done by PM Modi to bring change in the lives of the poor," he added.

As of now, the saffron party is leading in the election trends in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Whereas, the Congress is likely to secure a comfortable victory in Telangana.

Recently, the controversy around the ‘red diary’ controversy erupted in Rajasthan's political scenario. Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that he secured the "red diary" at the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an Income Tax raid in 2020, allegedly on the directions of Gehlot.

A total of 1862 candidates have contested the elections with the number of voters being 5,25,38,105. These include 1,70,99,334 voters in the age group of 18-30, and of them, 22,61,008 are new voters in the 18-19 age group.

The BJP has given tickets to 59 MLAs, including defected Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga and six Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha member. While the grand old party has fielded 97 MLAs including seven independents and one from BJP - Shobharani Kushwah who was expelled from the saffron party last year.

The majority mark in Rajasthan is 100. The elections were adjourned in Karanpur constituency due to the demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

