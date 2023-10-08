Rajasthan elections: Congress to start poll campaign from Oct 16 from Baran

Congress party is set to start its poll campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan from October 16. Its slogan for the campaign is “Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) on Congress’ priority list, the party will begin its poll campaign from Baran district and cover eastern Rajasthan’s 13 districts -- Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

“Today we had a meeting with our leaders of eastern Rajasthan. As the chief minister said that we will start our election campaign from eastern Rajasthan against the BJP's betrayal on the formation of ERCP," Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is the misfortune of Rajasthan that despite Shekhawat sahab (Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) being the minister, the state could not get the project. Before talking about the entire country, they should have looked into their home state," Randhawa said.

The Congress party is upbeat about the upcoming assembly elections, he also said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the party will go in the polls with slogan “Kaam kiya dil se, Congress fir se". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party will cover two districts everyday and hold a big public meeting in one of the districts. Before commencement of the campaign, people will be sensitised at block level till October 15, said Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has fulfilled 98% of the promises made in its manifesto and the next manifesto will be prepared on the basis of the ‘Vision 2030’ document, added Dotasra.

He also said that there was factionalism within the BJP and it has no answer to the schemes of the Gehlot government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the Congress Working Meeting (CWC) meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday, state election committee will present the names of potential poll candidates to the screening committee for consideration, Dotasra added.

