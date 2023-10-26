Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the stage at a recent rally in Rajasthan, outlining the promises and guarantees her party would offer if re-elected in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a public rally addressed by Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised two "guarantees" if the Congress is re-elected in the state -- cooking gas cylinders for ₹500 to 1.05 crore families and an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 to the woman head of a family, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: First and second list of Congress candidates for Rajasthan state assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bid to address the concerns of the people, the Congress party made the following commitments:

1. Annual Honorarium for Women: One of the standout promises was an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 for women who are heads of families in Rajasthan. This initiative aims to empower and support women across the state.

2. Affordable Cooking Gas: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pledged to provide cooking gas cylinders at an economical price of ₹500 to 1.05 crore families in the state. This initiative is designed to make cooking essentials more accessible to the masses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Women's Reservation Bill: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. While it's been approved, the implementation is expected to take 10 years. The Congress remains committed to promoting women's participation in legislative bodies.

4. Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), a critical infrastructure project to enhance irrigation and address drinking water issues in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, was emphasized. The Congress aims to expedite its completion.

5. Real Schemes, Real Implementation: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP-led Centre for its "hollow" schemes and assured the people that the Congress's welfare schemes are being actively implemented for the benefit of the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Focus on Religion and Caste: Gandhi accused the BJP of using religious and caste-based rhetoric for electoral gains, rather than addressing the real needs and concerns of the people. She urged the electorate to choose leaders and governments that prioritize public welfare over divisive politics.

7. Empty Promises: Drawing a parallel, Priyanka Gandhi referred to an incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's purported donation at a temple, stating that like the empty envelope, the promises made by the BJP are hollow and unfulfilled.

8. Congress: A United Front: The Congress leader highlighted the party's unity, with both experienced leaders like Ashok Gehlot and young leaders like Sachin Pilot working together to serve the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Grah Laxmi Guarantee: Under the "Grah Laxmi Guarantee" scheme, the woman head of a family will receive an annual installment of ₹10,000, providing financial support to women and families.

10. Affordable LPG Cylinders: Gehlot also committed to providing LPG cylinders at a cost of ₹500 to 1.05 crore families if the Congress retains power in the state.

In addition to these promises, the Congress party highlighted the effective execution of various schemes by the state government, such as the Chiranjeevi health scheme, the old pension scheme, and inflation relief camps. The commitment to addressing the needs of the people and delivering on these promises was a central theme of the rally, as the state gears up for the upcoming elections on November 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Follow Mint's entire coverage on Rajasthan assembly election here.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!