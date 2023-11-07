Amit Shah says people in Rajasthan are fed up with corruption and failure of the Congress government

Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress party saying that the grand old party can neither keep the country safe nor bring glory and further praising PM Narendra Modi, he asserted ‘he has done work of taking tricolour to the moon’. The union home minister was speaking at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan. Here are the 10 things Amit Shah said at the Rajasthan rally: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Referring to the ‘red diary’ controversy, Shah said “CM Ashok Gehlot gets angry on seeing anything red" and further added “CM Ashok Gehlot has crossed all limits of appeasement"

“...Ashok Gehlot is called a magician by his fans in Congress...By doing his magic, he disappeared the electricity of Rajasthan... Health facilities that were developed by the Vasundhara Raje government also disappeared. Employment, law, and order also went missing. Only a magician can do this..."

Targeting the grand old party, he said, ‘Congress government in Rajasthan is the most corrupt’ and further added, “It can neither keep the country safe nor bring glory."

Speaking about Ayodhya temple, he said, it was the Congress party that had stalled Ram temple construction in Ayodhya for 70 years, meanwhile, PM Modi has taken the initiative to start the construction and has already performed its 'bhoomipujan' Earlier in the day, the Union minister said the people in the state were fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and they have made up their mind for change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah took to post on X ahead of his scheduled election rally address in three Assembly constituencies-- Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar-- during his daylong visit to the state.

"The people of Rajasthan are fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and have made up their mind for change. Today, I will talk to the people of Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan to ensure BJP's victory with a huge majority," Shah posted on 'X'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.