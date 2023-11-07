Rajasthan polls 2023: Ram Temple to Red Diary, 5 things Amit Shah said at rally, ‘Congress most corrupt in the state’
Amit Shah says people in Rajasthan are fed up with corruption and failure of the Congress government
Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress party saying that the grand old party can neither keep the country safe nor bring glory and further praising PM Narendra Modi, he asserted ‘he has done work of taking tricolour to the moon’. The union home minister was speaking at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan. Here are the 10 things Amit Shah said at the Rajasthan rally:
Earlier in the day, the Union minister said the people in the state were fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and they have made up their mind for change.
Shah took to post on X ahead of his scheduled election rally address in three Assembly constituencies-- Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar-- during his daylong visit to the state.
"The people of Rajasthan are fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and have made up their mind for change. Today, I will talk to the people of Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan to ensure BJP's victory with a huge majority," Shah posted on 'X'.
Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.
