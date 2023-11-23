Union Home Minister Amit Shah held mega roadshows in Chittorgarh, Nathdwara constituencies on the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan assembly election. He expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state, reported ANI Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Home Minister said people of Rajasthan have suffered due to the appeasement policies under the Congress government in the state and people are ‘very upset’ with this.

"In the last five years, the Congress has worked with the policy of appeasement and corruption. The people of Rajasthan are very upset with this," the Union home minister said.

"In the last five years, if anyone's condition has been the worst in Rajasthan, it has been that of women and Dalits. The politics of appeasement is at its peak under the Gehlot government. The Rajasthan government has not taken any action against rioters due to vote-bank politics," Shah said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: A look at key constituencies, candidates, issues Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state with a thumping majority, he said “...there is a mood for change and people have made up their minds to throw out the failed Congress government."

"Today, even children in Rajasthan are saying 'Gehlot ji, you won't get votes'," he added.

"Congress party and Gehlot government are anti-backward class. For many years, the Congress party opposed the report of the Mandal Commission and the Congress party did not give constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission," Shah said.

He further said, “After touring the state, I see that he has made many things disappear such as jobs, law, and order… now people will become magicians and will make the Congress government disappear on December 3."

“There have been over 35,000 cases of rape in the state and more than 15,000 cases of rape of minors. Rajasthan accounts for 22% of all rape crimes in India. We saw anger in women wherever we went. Women are standing against the Gehlot government and in support of Modi."

He added that Congress, which came to power on the promise of a loan waiver to farmers in 10 days, was not able to do it even for 5% of farmers in five years. “Moreover, the land of over 19,000 farmers had been seized and many farmers died by suicide. Farmers are united against Gehlot," he said.

Shah said over 15 paper leaks took place in three years and the future of over four million youths was destroyed. "Despite all this, the Gehlot government did not institute any strict investigation."

Shah said whenever the Congress has called Modi names, the people of the country have given it a befitting reply and the people of Rajasthan will do the same. “The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered welfare schemes to crores of beneficiaries in a transparent manner."

