Rajasthan polls: BJP announces names of candidates for 18 remaining seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday released two lists of 18 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, completing the exercise of announcing names for all 200 assembly seats. The party dropped the sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded KG Paliwal instead. It has fielded Gopal Sharma, a journalist, from Civil Lines against Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who is also a state minister, and businessman Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar. Earlier on November 2, in the third list, the party had fielded Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, from Kolayat seat and Sarika Chaudhary from Baran-Atru seat. However, today Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati and Baran-Atru seat was given by Radheshyam Bairwa.

The party has nominated Amit Chaudhary from Hanumangarh, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North, former MLA Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Chandramohan Batvada from Kishanpole, Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh. and Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur.

The BJP has given Bari seat to sitting MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, who switched over from the Congress earlier today, and has nominated Deepak Kadwasara from Barmer and Arun Amraram Chaudhary from Pachpadra.

The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

This time, the BJP seeks to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan. Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 73 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

