Rajasthan polls: BJP's list of candidates triggers internal rift, protest erupts after being denied party ticket
Shekhawat's supporters raised slogans demanding the removal of ‘parachute’ candidate to save the constituency. A video of the protest is doing rounds on social media.
A day after the BJP announced its first list of 41 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, at least five disappointed ticket aspirants -- or their supporters -- on Tuesday protested against the party.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “...PM Modi keeps visiting states again and again..after election, will PM Modi come and open colleges here?...will he come and make roads here? What will PM Modi do? They (BJP) can't decide a face here, they gave tickets to 9 MPs and I consider this as their biggest failure...this means they have accepted defeat and fielding MPs because of that..."
Also, BJP candidate from Kishangarh constituency in 2018, Vikas Choudhary has raised his voice against Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary who has been fielded by the party from the seat.
Sharing his reaction to the list of 41 candidates, Vikas Choudhary wrote on X, "I have worked honestly."
He addressed his supporters on Tuesday in Kishangarh and said he will go by what people decide.
However, sitting MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi has yet not reacted after being denied a ticket from the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat. The party has replaced him with erstwhile royal family member and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on the seat.
