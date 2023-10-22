The Congress Sunday released the second list of candidates to contest the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan. The list featured senior party leaders Govind Ram Meghwal and Prasadi Lal Meena among 43 candidates.

The Indian National Congress Sunday released the second list of candidates to contest the upcoming assembly election in Rajasthan. The list featured senior party leaders Govind Ram Meghwal and Prasadi Lal Meena among 43 candidates.

State ministers Govind Ram Meghwal and BD Kalla have been fielded from Khajuwala (Scheduled Caste) and Bikaner West, respectively. Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav was fielded from the Kotputli seat.

The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

Here's the full list of candidates named by the Congress in the second list:

On Saturday, the party released its first list of 33 candidates which had Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's name as well as his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Four members of Pilot's camp found their names in the first list.

Both, Gehlot and Pilot, have been fielded from their incumbent Assembly seats of Sardarpura and Tonk, respectively.

Other prominent names to feature in the list include Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotsara, who has been fielded from his incumbent seat of Lachhmangarh; former state cabinet minister Harish Chaudhary who has been issued the ticket from his present seat of Baytoo and Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, who has also been named as the candidate from his bastion of Nathdwara.

Notably, Rajasthan will go to polls in a single-phase election slated for November 25. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress had won 100 out of the 200 seats, and comfortably formed a government with support from smaller parties and independent candidates. Gehlot was appointed as the chief minister for the third time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was the incumbent ruling party between 2013 and 2018, was reduced to 73 seats.

