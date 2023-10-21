In the upcoming state assembly elections, former state CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia will contest from Jhalrapatan, according to the second list of BJP candidates released on Saturday.

The party released its second list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections which has some more prominent names like former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from Amber. constituency. Notably, Jhalrapatan is a traditional seat of Vasundhara Raje.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, will contest elections from the Taranagar constituency. Former MP Joyti Mirdha, who separated from Congress to join the saffron party, will contest elections from the Nagaur constituency.

The first list of candidates contesting elections was released by the BJP on October 9. Former union minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will fight elections from Jhotwara and Diya Kumari, MP, will contest from Vidhyadhar Nagar in the elections, scheduled to take place on November 25. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

This time, the BJP is seeking to oust Congress from power in Rajasthan. Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 73 seats. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

A look at the previous state assembly elections reveals the dominance of Congress party in the state till 1990. However, the BJP won the state polls in Rajasthan in 1990 and formed government under Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Since then, the BJP won elections in Rajasthan multiple times. In 2013, the BJP won a whopping 163 seats and formed the government under Vasundhara Raje.

However, the people of Rajasthan voted for an anti-incumbent government in 2018 and voted for Congress. The party emerged as the winner with 100 seats while the incumbent BJP won just 72.

Other than Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will also vote for their next government by the end of this year.

