As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mulls its pick for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, five MLAs' visit to a resort on the outskirts of the city has created a buzz. On Thursday, the father of MLA Lalit Meena alleged that the newly elected legislator from Kishanganj was confined in the resort by the other four.

Former State Vice President Hemraj Meena, the father of Lalit Meena, accused former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh of keeping MLA in resort. "...I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from 'Apano Rajasthan Resort'...Dushyant Singh took him along. Kanwarlal, an MLA, tried to stop me. He asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh and then take him (Lalit Meena)...A total of five MLAs were there at the resort...," Hemraj Meena was quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday.

Lalit Meena was brought to the party office on Wednesday morning after his father had informed the party office about the matter, PTI reported. It was not immediately clear whether the other four stayed back at the resort on Sikar Road.

Meena, however, refused to elaborate on the incident, which is seen as as attempt at 'badabandi' — holing up elected leaders in resorts as a show of strength.

How the situation unfolded

News agency PTI quoted party sources as saying that the five MLAs from the Kota division had checked into the resort on Tuesday night and had plans to shift to another resort in Kotputli.

The Kishanganj MLA's father Hemraj Meena claimed his son was called by another legislator, Kanwar Lal Meena, to the resort for a meeting. Lalit was allegedly not allowed to leave. He then informed his father about the situation.

"When I got the call, I immediately informed the party leaders. We went to the resort where there was an altercation with Kanwar Lal Meena. However, we brought Lalit to the party office," Hemraj Meena told reporters.

When asked on whose directions the MLAs were staying there, Hemraj Meena said he had no idea about it and Kanwar Lal Meena could explain this. Kanwar Lal Meena could not be contacted for comments.

Meanwhile, Lalit Meena also refused to divulge details. "Whatever happened that night, I informed the party leaders. The party is my family and it is our family matter," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Rajasthan unit president CP Joshi said, "There is no 'badabandi'. The MLAs are in their constituencies," he said, adding that any decision on who will the chief minister will be taken after the legislature party meeting.

"The meeting will be called after the observers are appointed," he told reporters.

The recent development came as suspense over the chief ministerial face in Rajasthan remains ever since the BJP swept the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 in the state. The BJP won 115 seats. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal are considered among the frontrunners for the chief minister's post.

