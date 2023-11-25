After days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, polling began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday (25 November). As polling began for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a final appeal to voters, urging them to "ignore any mistake" that might have happened and cast their vote.

Ashok Gehlot is seeking a second term while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity to win the Rajasthan assembly elections with a thumping majority. Also Read: Rajasthan assembly elections live updates Gehlot vs PM Modi as Rajasthan votes today When asked if it is a Gehlot vs PM Modi fight in the Rajasthan election, news agency ANI quoted CM Ashok Gehlot as saying, “ There used to be a time when a PM used to hold 2-3 meetings in a state and the message used to reach to villages but now, PM has to hold 30 meetings...he attacked me during his speeches because he is sad about the fact that they (BJP) could not topple the govt in Rajasthan." Talking about the election campaign turning more into PM Modi vs Ashok Gehlot, he said, "PM has pain in his heart that they have not been able to topple Rajasthan government as they did in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra."

Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress had fallen just one short of the majority mark by winning 100 seats and the BJP had managed to win 73. The BJP's tally had fallen from an absolute majority of 163 in 2013.

-With agency inputs

