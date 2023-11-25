Rajasthan votes today: ‘PM Modi is sad that BJP could not topple my govt’, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot is seeking a second term while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity to win the Rajasthan assembly elections
After days of hectic campaigning by major political parties, polling began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday (25 November). As polling began for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a final appeal to voters, urging them to "ignore any mistake" that might have happened and cast their vote.
Rajasthan votes today
Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.
Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections.
In the 2018 elections, the Congress had fallen just one short of the majority mark by winning 100 seats and the BJP had managed to win 73. The BJP's tally had fallen from an absolute majority of 163 in 2013.
-With agency inputs
