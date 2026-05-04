Rajeev Chandrasekhar election result LIVE: Kerala BJP President eyeing victory in Nemom?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar election result LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala unit president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is in a close contest with Communist Party of India (CPI-M)'s V Sivankutty in Nemom seat. Elections to this Assembly seat were held on April 9. As per early trends, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading with a margin of 4,342 votes
The voter turnout for Nemom was 73.96 per cent, as compared to the 69.81 per cent in 2021.
On May 4, the counting of votes is currently underway for this seat.
2:00 PM: CPI (M) V Sivankutty in a close contest with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar. As per latest ECI updates, the margin between the two is thinning between the two leaders, with Sivankutty catching up at 30,733 votes and Chandrasekhar at 32,884 votes.
1:40 PM: Rajeev Chandrasekhar leading with a margin of 4,573 votes, with 31, 266 votes being polled, while CPI (M) V Sivankutty has gained 26,693 votes so far.
1:00 PM: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading with a margin of 5,945 votes, with 29,045 votes polled.
As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) update at 1:00 pm, here's a list of the top five candidates for the Nemom seat
1. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP): 22,026 votes polled
2. V Sivankutty (CPIM): 17,716 votes polled
3. Adv K S Sabarinadhan (Indian National Congress): 11,559 votes polled
4. None of the above (NOTA): 237
5. Vinu K (Aam Aadmi Party): 67
Chandraekhar is eyeing victory from Nemom, where he is running in a close contest with Sivankutty, who won the seat during the 2021 elections and defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan of BJP by a margin of 3,949 votes, which was 2.72 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. CPIM had a vote share of 38.44% in 2,021 in this seat
In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, the BJP's O Rajagopal won the Nemom seat and defeated V Sivankutty of CPI(M) by a margin of 8,671, which was 6.07 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.46 per cent in 2016 in this seat.
In the 2011 Assembly elections in Kerala, V Sivankutty won the seat and defeated O Rajagopal of the BJP by a whopping margin of 6,415 votes, which was 5.51 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. CPI (M) had a vote share of 42.99 per cent in Nemom during the 2011 election.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.