Rajnath Singh to campaign in poll-bound Mizoram on Wednesday
Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, is set to visit poll-pound Mizoram on Wednesday. He is scheduled to address rally and public meetings at Mamit in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, and Siaha in the south.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mizoram to campaign for the November 7 assembly elections on Wednesday, a senior BJP leader said here.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message