Ravinder Singh Negi vs Avadh Ojha vs Anil Chaudhary: BJP Ravinder Singh Negi is leading in Patparganjh, as per Election Commission of India trend. The BJP leader is ahead of AAP's Avadh Ojha by 1971 votes.

BJP leader Ravinder Negi has won 12776 votes in Patparganjh by the end of second round of vote counting, as per the Election Commission of India data at 10:15 am. Negi is leading against AAP candidate Awadh Ojha by 5596 votes. Avadh Ojha has won 7180 votes, Congress candidate has merely won 1533 votes.

Ravinder Singh Negi vs Avadh Ojha vs Anil Chaudhary: ECI data of Patparganj at 10:15 am.

Before the beginning of vote counting for Delhi Assembly Elections, the Congress' Patparganj candidate Anil Chaudhary also expressed optimism.

"The election in Patparganj was based on love. People discussed development and I am proud that they remembered the work I did as the MLA between 2008 and 2013," he said. The BJP's Patel Nagar candidate Raaj Kumar Anand visited the Jhandewalan Hanuman temple to offer prayers before counting began.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi described the elections as "a battle between good and evil, work and hooliganism". She expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would stand with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's governance model.

Delhi Elections 2025 result The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission at 10 am.

The BJP was leading on 38 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 254. AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes.