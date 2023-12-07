Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of the southern state, the party announced on Tuesday, December 5. Addressing the media, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 10 things to know about A Revanth Reddy:-

1- Reddy is a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha of the Congress. He represents the Malkajgiri constituency.

2 - While attending Osmania University, Reddy was active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He entered politics as an independent candidate in 2007 and became a Minister of the Legislative Council (MLC).

3 - Later, he became a Telugu Desam Party (TDS) member. In 2009 and 2014, he served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. In 2014 he was elected to the Telangana Assembly, representing the Kodangal Constituency.

4- Reddy won the Kodangal seat in the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections with 46.45 percent of the vote. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he garnered 39.06 percent of the vote in the same seat.

5 - He shifted his allegiance from TDP to Congress in 2017, which became a significant move. During the Telangana Assembly elections of 2019, he was defeated in the Kodangal constituency. In the 2019 general elections, he won the Malkajgiri seat with a margin of 10,919 votes, becoming an MP.

6 - After taking over from his predecessor N Uttam Kumar Reddy in June 2021, Reddy's political savvy and stature earned him the position of president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

7 - Reddy is known to take on KCR and his family in public speeches and interviews.

8 - Reddy was projected as a big-stage Congress leader and addressed several high-ticket rallies in the run-up to the state elections.

9 - He was in jail for a month in 2015, and he was on a 12-hour bail to attend his only daughter Nymisha’s marriage.

10 - Despite criticism within the Congress for changing his leadership style, Reddy received the party's support. He emerged as a top contender for the Telangana chief minister's post within the Congress ranks.

