Mahagathbandhan facing rift over CM face, seat-sharing in Bihar Elections? Tejashwi Yadav promises clarity

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav refuted claims about a rift within the Mahagathbandhan over the seat-sharing pact and the chief ministerial candidate.

Ruling out "any dispute" within the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said during a press conference in Patna, “There are no disputes. You will get all the answers tomorrow.”

Tejashwi Yadav as CM face? CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya backed Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face of Mahagathbandhan and hoped that his name is announced on Thursday.

He said, “An official announcement will be made soon. The people of the state are aware that when the INDIA alliance secures a majority, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. There is no confusion in it. I hope that his name will be announced in the joint press conference tomorrow...”

'Rift in Mahagathbandhan' Tejaswi Yadav's statement came amid reports suggesting a "split" in Mahagathbandhan over a host of issues ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025.

Some reports also suggest a dispute within the alliance over Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan has not yet announced a seat-sharing pact for the Bihar Election, even as the nomination for the first of the polls has ended. The Congress and the RJD have already released candidate lists, while Tejashwi Yadav has filed his nomination from the Raghopur assembly seat.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Meanwhile, the NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

NDA says 'major differences in Mahagathbandhan' LJP(RV) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "There is so much going on in their alliance [Mahagathbandhan], and where is Rahul Gandhi? Was it not the moral responsibility of Rahul ji and Tejashwi Yadav to sit together and clear bottlenecks in the alliance? This shows a lack of seriousness on the part of the Congress."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also alleged," There are major differences in Mahagathbandhan, where the RJD and the Congress are busy in defeating each other. The NDA is united."

He said, "The RJD is angry that Tejashwi Yadav was overshadowed due to Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Bihar, and the party did not even declare the CM candidate. RJD leaders are ready to teach a lesson to Congress..."

Paswan exuded confidence that the NDA will form the government in Bihar. "The people of Bihar have understood that if the Mahagathbandhan cannot keep together the five parties in an alliance, then they will not be able to keep Bihar united," he added.

But, Ashok Gehlot says 'friendly fights' are normal Congress leader Ashok Gehlot visited the Patna residence of Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, reportedly to resolve the issue of a "friendly fight" within the Mahagathbandhan, as reported by news agency ANI.

Gehlot, who has been named as Senior Election Observer by the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) for the assembly polls in Bihar, was accompanied by state Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru.

Gehlot, who arrived in Patna on Wednesday, clarified that there is no significant conflict within the Mahagathbandhan.

He said minor differences over a few seats in the 243-member alliance are normal and not unusual in any state-level coalition.

"There is no dispute in Mahagathbandhan, focusing on 243 seats and in such a large alliance, having differences over 5 to 10 seats is nothing unusual," Gehlot was quoted as saying.

He added, "In any state where there's an alliance, it's possible that conflicts may arise over a few seats. There are friendly fights, and that happens in all other states as well. Mahagathbandha remains firm against the BJP and JD(U)."