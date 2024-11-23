Riteish Deshmukh’s elder brother wins Maharashtra election, younger loses by 6,500 votes

  Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Riteish Deshmukh's brother Amit won from Latur city while Dhiraj lost in Latur rural constituency.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated23 Nov 2024, 09:46 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh's brothers contested for Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Riteish Deshmukh's brothers contested for Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: In a day of mixed emotions for Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, his elder brothers Amit Deshmukh won in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, while his younger brother, Dhiraj, narrowly lost his seat by a margin of just a few thousand votes.

Amit Deshmukh, the candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), won the elections from Latur city. Whereas Dhiraj Deshmukh who also contested on Congress' ticket, faced a defeat in Latur rural constituency.

Amit is the eldest son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. He served three terms as a member of the legislative assembly from Latur city and had contested for the fourth time.

In the 2024 assembly elections, he competed against BJP candidate Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, the former union home minister. Amit won the seat by over 7,000 votes.

Riteish Deshmukh's younger brother Dhiraj,  a sitting MLA, lost the election by over 6,000 votes to BJP candidate Ramesh Karad.

Latur Rural seat reported the highest voter turnout with 69.92 per cent voter turnout, whereas Latur City reported 62.74 per cent voter turnout, which is the lowest among the six constituencies.

On November 20, Riteish Deshmukh requested youngsters to come out and vote in large numbers in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He cast his vote from Babhalgaon in the Latur district.

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to achieve a historic win in the Assembly elections, with over 200 seats and defeating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 09:46 PM IST
