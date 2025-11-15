RJD says ‘ups and downs are inevitable’ in first reaction after Bihar Assembly Election loss

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in its first reaction to the Bihar Assembly Election Results said, “public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey! Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory! The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor, it will continue to raise their voice among the poor!”

NDA secured a sweeping win in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 – the results of which were declared on Friday – paving the way for Nitish Kumar's return as the Bihar CM. However, Mahagathbandhan, which comprised of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross 50 mark. Check full list of Bihar Assembly Election winners and losers here

How many seats did the RJD win? The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party with 89% strike rate.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal secured 25 seats, while the Indian National Congress bagged 6 seats despite contesting a total of 61 seats. Here's a glimpse:

Bharatiya Janata Party: 89 seats

Janata Dal (United): 85 seats

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular): 5 seats

Rashtriya Lok Morcha: 4 seats

Rashtriya Janata Dal: 25 seats

Indian National Congress: 6 seats

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen: 5 seats

Bihar Assembly Election Results

Following the results, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar thanked people of the state for giving a ‘landslide’ victory for the ruling NDA.

Interestingly, in Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav secured a third consecutive win – with over 14,000 votes – after an initial trailing scare In the past, Raghopur constituency has been a stronghold of the Yadav family. The seat has elected his parents – Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi – both former chief ministers of Bihar.

How did other Opposition leaders react? Calling the election results in Bihar ‘surprising’, Rahul Gandhi said his party could not achieve victory in an election ‘which was not fair from the very beginning.' Breaking his silence after the NDA swept Bihar, Rahul Gandhi used X to thank supporters while sharply questioning the integrity of the election.

On Saturday, senior Congress leaders met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and later called the results “questionable,” accusing the Election Commission of being biased.

