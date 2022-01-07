Road projects worth 5 lakh cr will be brought if BJP wins: Gadkari in Ayodhya

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation Stone of six NH Projects worth ₹2,659 crore in Kaushambi. In Ayodhya, he laid the foundation stone of six NH Projects worth ₹8,698 crore and in Basti the Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three NH Projects worth ₹1,624 crore.According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will facilitate the devotees and encourage religious tourism. With the construction of Ayodhya Ring Road, the traffic congestion issues will be resolved.