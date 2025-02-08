Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: As the counting of votes for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats is set to begin on Saturday, February 8, the fate of candidates from Rohini Assembly constituency will be declared. Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 5.
Who are contesting from Rohini Assembly constituency?
Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate, AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal, and Sumesh Gupta of Congress are fighting election from the North West district of Rohini. BJP’s Vijender Gupta has consecutively won the seat in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.
