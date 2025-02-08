Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: Will BJP's Vijendra Gupta secure a hat-trick?

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:23 AM IST

Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate, AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal, and Sumesh Gupta of Congress are fighting election from the North West district of Rohini