Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: Will BJP's Vijendra Gupta secure a hat-trick?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:23 AM IST
Livemint

Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate, AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal, and Sumesh Gupta of Congress are fighting election from the North West district of Rohini

BJP’s Vijender Gupta had consecutively won the Rohini seat in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: As the counting of votes for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats is set to begin on Saturday, February 8, the fate of candidates from Rohini Assembly constituency will be declared. Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 5.

Who are contesting from Rohini Assembly constituency?

Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate, AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal, and Sumesh Gupta of Congress are fighting election from the North West district of Rohini. BJP’s Vijender Gupta has consecutively won the seat in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

08 Feb 2025, 06:14 AM IST Rohini election results 2025 Live: Who are contesting from Rohini Assembly constituency?

Rohini election results 2025 Live:Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate, AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal, and Sumesh Gupta of Congress are fighting election from the North West district of Rohini. BJP’s Vijender Gupta has consecutively won the seat in 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

08 Feb 2025, 06:01 AM IST Rohini election results 2025 Live: Voter turnout in Rohini 

Rohini election results 2025 Live: Rohini comes under Northwest Delhi district of Delhi. The voter turnout in the distrcit was 60.07 per cent.

08 Feb 2025, 06:01 AM IST Rohini election results 2025 Live: What happened in Rohini Constituency in 2015

Rohini election results 2025 Live: In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Vijendar Gupta won the seat by mere 5367 votes against AAP candidate CL Gupta. Gupta received 59866 votes i.e. 49.83 percent votes while CL Gupta received 54,500 votes. On third number came, Congress' candidtae Sukhbir Sharma who got just 3399 votes.

08 Feb 2025, 06:01 AM IST Rohini election results 2025 Live: What happened in Rohini Constituency in 2020

Rohini election results 2025 Live:In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijendar Gupta won with a margin of 12,648 votes, got 62,174 votes which is 53.67 percent and defeated AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala, who received 49,526 votes

