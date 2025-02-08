Rohini election results 2025 Live updates: As the vote counting for the 70 seats begin, one of the key constituencies to watch is Rohini, where BJP candidate and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, is eyeing for his third term. He won the seat two times in the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

Rohini seat is set to witness battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Rohini which comes under Northwest Delhi district of Delhi has seen close contest between BJP and AAP since 2013 Delhi Elections.

Who is contesting from Rohini? BJP candidate Vijender Gupta is in the electoral fray against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal while Congress has fielded Sumesh Gupta from the seat.

Rohini Election Results 2020 In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijendar Gupta won with a margin of 12,648 votes, got 62,174 votes which is 53.67 percent and defeated AAP’s Rajesh Bansiwala, who received 49,526 votes.

Rohini Election Results 2015 In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Vijendar Gupta won the seat by mere 5367 votes against AAP candidate CL Gupta. Gupta received 59866 votes i.e. 49.83 percent votes while CL Gupta received 54,500 votes. On third number came, Congress' candidtae Sukhbir Sharma who got just 3399 votes.