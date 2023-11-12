On the occasion of Diwali, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel declared that his government will provide ₹15,000 per year to all women of the state if Congress returns to power.

"On the occasion of Diwali, I want to announce that, if Congress forms govt again in Chhattisgarh, we will launch 'Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana' and will give ₹15,000 per year to all mothers and sisters," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Earlier in thee day, Bhupesh Baghel had given a hint of some big announcement related to women of the state. "As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given ₹15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the “Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana," he wrote on X.

