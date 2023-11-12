Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  ' 15,000 to all women if Congress is elected again': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's big Diwali announcement

Livemint

On the occasion of Diwali,Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced that if Congress comes to power his government will provide 15,000 to all women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that if Congress comes to power 'Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana' will be launched

On the occasion of Diwali, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel declared that his government will provide 15,000 per year to all women of the state if Congress returns to power.

"On the occasion of Diwali, I want to announce that, if Congress forms govt again in Chhattisgarh, we will launch 'Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana' and will give 15,000 per year to all mothers and sisters," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Earlier in thee day, Bhupesh Baghel had given a hint of some big announcement related to women of the state. "As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given 15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the “Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana," he wrote on X.

(More to come)

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 01:32 PM IST
