JD(U) in turmoil over Bihar election tickets? One seeks resignation, protests erupt, security tightened at Nitish's home

Security outside incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence was tightened on Tuesday amid protests by Janata Dal (United) leaders and workers over dissatisfaction in ticket allotment for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Reportedly, police have cordoned off the area outside the CM's residence with ropes in a bid to control the flow of protesters.

However, India Today reported that despite the restrictions, several leaders and party workers gathered outside to stage sit-ins outside 1, Anney Marg.

Among the protesters was JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, a four time consecutive winner from the Gopalpur seat in the Bhagalpur district.

Speaking to reporters, the four-time MLA said that he would not budge until the Chief Minister meets him over his demand to contest from his stronghold of Gopalpur.

"I came here to meet the Chief Minister and will remain seated until I meet him and be assured about getting the ticket [for Assembly polls]. I will wait for him, and I believe my ticket will not be denied. Security personnel may lathi charge me if they wish," Mandal said.

Another JD(U) lawmaker, Ajay Mandal, an MP from Bhagalpur has offered to resign from his position in protest, expressing strong displeasure over the ticket distribution project.

Mandal, in a public letter, stated that despite serving the party and the people of bihar for over two decades, his opinion was being overlooked in matters related to the distribution of tickets in his constituency.

Seat-sharing formula finalized This visible unrest within the JD(U) comes a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalized the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls in the state.

As part of the deal, the BJP and the JD(U) will both contest 101 seats in the 243-seat Assembly, while the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), meanwhile, will contest six seats each.

The Bihar Assembly Elections will take place in two phases, with the first phase slated to take place on November 6, followed by the second on November 11.