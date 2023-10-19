The opposition bloc INDIA is already seeing differences as Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has accused Congress of not giving any seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Akhilesh Yadav even said on Thursday that Congress has cheated him.

"We were assured that six seats will be given to us. If we had known that there was no alliance of INDIA bloc (of Samajwadi Party and Congress) in Madhya Pradesh for assembly elections, then we would not have sent our people to hold discussions with Congress," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on talks between Congress and Samajwadi Party regarding an alliance for Madhya Pradesh Elections. "The state chief has no authority. He was not there in the meeting held at Patna, Mumbai. What does he know about the INDIA alliance?...These people from Congress are involved with the BJP. If I had known that the alliance is not on the state level then I would not have sent SP leaders to Digvijaya Singh...I would not have trusted them if I had known that people from Congress would betray us...," Akhilesh further added.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, according to an official statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

The party has declared the names of a total of 22 candidates in the second list.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes Lal Singh Rathore (Sabalgarh), Reena Kushwaha (Jaura), Manju Solanki (Sumawali), Ramnarayan Sakwar (Dimani), RR Bansal (Jatara), Shivangi Singh Yadav (Prithvipur), Lakhan Lal Yadav (Jabera), Jitendra Kumar Dahayat (Gunnaur), Sanjay Singh (Chitrakut), Chandra Prakash Patel (Maihar), Ram Sharan Kushwaha (Nagod), Trinetra Shuka (Teonthar), Ramyagya Scindia (Devtalab), Amresh Patel (Gurh), Om Prakash Singh (Singrauli), Kunti Kaul (Badwara), Vipin Verma (Chaurai), Shamsul Hasan (Narela), Shama Tanveer (Bhopal-Madhya), Rahul Maran (Huzoor), Babulal Malviya (Shujalpur), Afreen B (Ratlam Shehar).

The party has named RR Bansal, a member of the Scheduled Caste (SC), for the Jatara constituency in the Tikamgarh district.

According to the 2011 census report, the total population of Jatara is 17,499, with 5,974 individuals belonging to the SC community.

Bansal was the party's candidate for the Tikamgarh constituency in the 2019 general elections but was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Virendra Kumar.

The Party has chosen Jitendra Kumar Dahayat, also an SC leader, to represent the Gunnaur constituency in the Panna district.

As per the 2011 census, Gunnaur's total population is 1,33,513, and 64,176 people in the area are from the SC community.

On October 15, the SP had previously announced its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

The party selected former MLA Meera Deepak Yadav for the Niwari constituency and retired district judge DR Rahul for the Bhander constituency.

the BJP has already declared the names of 136 candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

*With agency inputs

