‘Samajwadi Party will contest Madhya Pradesh elections’: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that SP will be contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections that are due later this year. He also held a meeting with his party workers in Madhya Pradesh yesterday.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that SP will be contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections that are due later this year. He also held a meeting with his party workers in Madhya Pradesh yesterday.
Yadav said that his party will perform better this time than in the 2003 Assembly polls wherein seven SP MLAs won, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Yadav said that his party will perform better this time than in the 2003 Assembly polls wherein seven SP MLAs won, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Earlier while participating in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Akhilesh expected that the people of the country would give the BJP a massive defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier while participating in the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Akhilesh expected that the people of the country would give the BJP a massive defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out...," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said ahead of the Opposition meeting.
"...2/3rd of the population is going to defeat BJP. I hope that the people of the country will give BJP a massive defeat...I am receiving inputs from all corners of the country that the BJP will be wiped out...," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said ahead of the Opposition meeting.
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress is the main contender against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.
In Madhya Pradesh, Congress is the main contender against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.
However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.
However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.
On May 29, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal after attending a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections said that the party will resoundingly win 150 seats in the next state assembly elections.
On May 29, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal after attending a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections said that the party will resoundingly win 150 seats in the next state assembly elections.
However, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the tallest leaders in the state, engineered a coup and joined the BJP camp thereby toppling the Kamal Nath-led state government and bringing Shivraj Singh Chouhan to power.
However, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the tallest leaders in the state, engineered a coup and joined the BJP camp thereby toppling the Kamal Nath-led state government and bringing Shivraj Singh Chouhan to power.
The upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls will see a fierce contest between the Congress and the ruling BJP, along with four other state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Meghalaya. These state assembly polls are expected to set the tone for the General elections in 2024.
The upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls will see a fierce contest between the Congress and the ruling BJP, along with four other state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Meghalaya. These state assembly polls are expected to set the tone for the General elections in 2024.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.