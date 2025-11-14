Samrat Chaudhary Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Deputy CM seats — Tarapur, Lakhisarai

Samrat Chaudhary Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Few hours are left for the vote counting to begin and the results will decide the candidate choice from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seat. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to begin counting of votes from 8:00 am on Friday.

Early trends will emerge by noon and the final results are most likely to be announced by evening. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be locking horns with Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and will need to secure 122 majority seats to form government.

Neck-and-neck battle in Tarapur seat

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary, who contested from Tarapur seat, expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power with thumping majority and Nitish Kumar will remain ‘mukhiya.’ Currently, a member of the Legislative Council, he is vying win from the constituency which was held by the Janata Dal (United) since 2010.

In Munger district's Tarapur seat, 56-year-old BJP's Samrat Choudhary is in a close contest with RJD's Arun Kumar Shah, BSP's Ashish Anand and JSP's Santosh Kumar Singh.

Close contest in Lakhisarai constituency

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is the incumbent leader from Lakhisarai, is in fray against Congress' Amresh Kumar, BSP's Praval Kumar and JSP's Suraj Kumar.

Following the second phase voting, 58-year-old Vijay Kumar Sinha said, ‘Bihar has rejected the politics of nepotism and dynasty." Exuding confidence in BJP’s win, he said, “This is an exit poll; we will go even higher in the exact poll.”

A member of Bihar Legislative Assembly from Lakhisarai constituency since 2005, he served as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from November 2020 to August 2022. Following a no-confidence motion, he submitted his resignation from this post.

This year, a total of 74.2 million voters featured in Bihar's electoral rolls, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women. Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest-ever in the state. Women's voter turnout was much higher than that of men and stood at 71.78%, while polling percentage among men was 62.98%.

What did exit polls predict?

Almost all exit polls, including Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, suggested clean sweep for the NDA, defying the anti-incumbency of over two decades. As per the pollsters' prediction, NDA led by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure majority seats and retain power in the state by defeating the MGB— alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Who will be the CM face?

After casting his vote, Samrat Chaudhary said, "NDA is coming to power with a thumping majority... In Bihar, a good government should be formed, and the work done by Nitish Kumar should continue. Bihar was transformed through a lot of hard work," ANI reported.

For the 243-member Bihar assembly elections, voting took place in two phases — the Phase 1 voting across 121 constituencies took place on November 6 while the second phase polling for the remaining 122 seats happened on November 11. The counting of votes slated for November 14 will determine the fate of the state. All eyes are on BJP's Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for the CM face.

Although Tejashwi Yadav emerged as a preferred choice in several polls, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor's visibility remained limited in leadership-preference polls.

What happened in 2020 polls?

In the 2020 assembly polls, voting took place in three phases. The NDA secured a landslide victory with 125 seats — the JDU won 43 seats and the BJP bagged 74. Meanwhile, the opposition MGB won 110 seats — the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress won 19.

