Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Sardarpura tops the list of key constituencies, as senior Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The incumbent CM contested the seat for the sixth consecutive time in Assembly elections 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded their greenhorn professor Mahendra Singh Rathore. The BJP leader is a professor at the Jai Narayan Vyas University. Congress has remained fairly confident about their win in the Sardarpura constituency that has remained a stronghold of the Gehlot family. Rajasthan Election LIVE Updates

Sardarpura Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 6:00 am: Today is the counting day in Sardarpura!

Months of campaigns and barbs have boiled down to the counting day in Sardarpura, finally. The EC will start the counting of the votes at 8 am and the first results are expected to pour in after 8 am. Stay with us.

However, Rathore, who fought the election for the first time, after years of trying to appease the BJP leadership to get him a ticket, left no stones unturned against CM Gehlot in the Saradarpura constituency.

Rathore, this time was granted the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur district to fight against the Congress stalwart- Ashok Gehlot.

While it was assumed that Rathore was never the winner, even probably in the saffron party's eyes, BJP leaders had told Caravan, “kisiko to shaheed hona padega". Rathore was the Rajput martyr put on pedestal by the BJP high commission in the Gehlot bastion.

Gehlot expressed confidence that the grand old party -- which has been in power since December 2018 -- will buck the trend of the state government alternating every five years between the BJP and the Congress.

Voting was held in Rajasthan on Saturday with over 74 per cent voters exercising their franchise. The polling was held in 199 of 200 seats in the state as election on one seat has been deferred due to death of a candidate.

