Savitri Jindal Haryana Election Results 2024: Ex-minister and India’s richest woman leading in Hisar

Haryana Election Results 2024: According to Election Commission trends, Independent candidate Savitri Jindal is leading from the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana.

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Former Haryana minister and Hisar candidate Savitri Jindal.
Former Haryana minister and Hisar candidate Savitri Jindal.(HT_PRINT)

Haryana Election Results 2024: Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and an independent candidate, is leading by nearly 4,000 votes from Hisar constituency in Haryana.

According to Election Commission trends, at 11 am, Jindal holds a lead of 3,836 votes over Congress and BJP candidates.

After the first round, Jindal was leading with 5,525 votes. Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara received 1,689. BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was third with 1352 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results LIVE: BJP makes stunning comeback on 48 seats, Cong 36

Who is Savitri Jindal?

Savitri Jindal is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal. Forbes India listed Savitri, the wife of noted industrialist late O P Jindal, as the richest woman in the country this year, having a net worth of USD 29.1 billion.

Why did Jindal contest as an independent?

Savitri Jindal quit Congress in March this year when her son Naveen Jindal also left the party and later joined the BJP. Jindal was an aspirant for a poll ticket from the party for the Haryana Assembly elections from Hisar. However, the party renominated sitting MLA and state minister Kamal Gupta from the seat. Later, Savitri Jindal filed her nomination for the Hisar seat as an Independent. 

Also Read | Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024: Ex-CM leading by over 22K votes

Previous stints

— Savitri Jindal was elected twice as an MLA from the Hisar seat.

— She represented Hisar in the Haryana Assembly for the first time in 2005 as a Congress MLA.

— She was re-elected from the seat in 2009.

—She was made a minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in 2013.

What Savitri Jindal said after filing her nomination

After filing her nomination, she said, “I have pledged to serve Hisar for its development and transformation. The people of Hisar are my family, and Om Prakash Jindal established my relationship with this family. The Jindal family has always served Hisar. I am fully dedicated to living up to the expectations of the people and maintaining their trust," Savitri Jindal said.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Julana Results LIVE: Vinesh Phogat trailing by over 3,000 votes

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsSavitri Jindal Haryana Election Results 2024: Ex-minister and India’s richest woman leading in Hisar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.10
    12:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.2 (-3.16%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    274.55
    12:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    7.2 (2.69%)

    Wipro share price

    523.20
    12:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.2 (-1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.60
    12:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -17.5 (-1.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    7,951.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    501.55 (6.73%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,532.65
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    46.35 (3.12%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,524.95
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    64.05 (1.85%)

    Coforge share price

    7,255.55
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    47.4 (0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.15
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.65 (-4.22%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,346.50
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -34.4 (-2.49%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,159.10
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27.85 (-2.35%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    711.20
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    59.6 (9.15%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    583.55
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.71%)

    Trent share price

    7,951.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    501.55 (6.73%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    479.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    28.7 (6.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.