Savitri Jindal Haryana Election Results 2024: Ex-minister and India’s richest woman leading in Hisar

Haryana Election Results 2024: Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and an independent candidate, is leading by nearly 4,000 votes from Hisar constituency in Haryana.

According to Election Commission trends, at 11 am, Jindal holds a lead of 3,836 votes over Congress and BJP candidates.

After the first round, Jindal was leading with 5,525 votes. Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara received 1,689. BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was third with 1352 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Who is Savitri Jindal? Savitri Jindal is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal. Forbes India listed Savitri, the wife of noted industrialist late O P Jindal, as the richest woman in the country this year, having a net worth of USD 29.1 billion.

Why did Jindal contest as an independent? Savitri Jindal quit Congress in March this year when her son Naveen Jindal also left the party and later joined the BJP. Jindal was an aspirant for a poll ticket from the party for the Haryana Assembly elections from Hisar. However, the party renominated sitting MLA and state minister Kamal Gupta from the seat. Later, Savitri Jindal filed her nomination for the Hisar seat as an Independent.

Previous stints — Savitri Jindal was elected twice as an MLA from the Hisar seat.

— She represented Hisar in the Haryana Assembly for the first time in 2005 as a Congress MLA.

— She was re-elected from the seat in 2009.

—She was made a minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in 2013.