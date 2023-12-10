Amid suspense over whom the party will pick for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, around 10 MLAs, including Ajay Singh and Babu Singh, met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her Jaipur's Civil Lines residence on 10 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP, which won 115 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, is yet to announce the meeting of the legislature party to choose its leader, who will be the chief minister.

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the CM post, apart from Yogi Balaknath.

Earlier on Saturday, Baba Balaknath wrote on X after his name doing the rounds for the post of the next chief minister, “...Ignore the discussions going on in the media and social media after the election results are out. I have yet to gain experience under the guidance of the Prime Minister."

Balaknath won the Rajasthan Assembly election from Tijara and later resigned as a Member of Parliament from Alwar. He is known as 'Rajasthan ka Yogi' and is the eighth mahant of Baba Mast Nath Math.

According to the Hindustan Times, other names rumored to be considered for the coveted chief ministerial role are Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Diya Kumari.

On Monday and Tuesday, several BJP MLAs met Raje, and the meetings were seen as a show of strength. Raje was in Delhi on Thursday and met the BJP president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, the BJP has already announced three observers, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, to oversee the legislature party meeting.

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023 results:

In the recently concluded Assembly election, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

With agency inputs.

