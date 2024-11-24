Sharad Pawar breaks silence after NCP-SP, Maha Vikas Aghadi’s drubbing in Maharashtra elections: ‘Will study reasons…’

  • Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi was more confident after Lok Sabha results and it seems that they needed to work more after MVA's poor performence in the assembly election.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Published24 Nov 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday broke the silence after the humiliating defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, and said that the results were not on the expected lines.

“Maharashtra assembly poll results are not on expected lines. Will study reasons and go to people. This is the people's decision. Women's participation in large numbers could be the reason for the Mahayuti sweep in Maharashtra polls,” reported PTI quoting Pawar.

Sharad Pawar made the remarks while speaking in Karad.

Also Read | Maharashtra - Jharkhand Election Results: Check which party won how many seats

The former Chief Minister said that they (MVA) were more confident after the Lok Sabha results, and it seemed that they needed to work more.

Of the 288 seats in the assembly, BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, NCP 41. Whereas, Shiv Sena-UBT won 20 seats, Congress 16, NCP-S 10, Samajwadi Party 2 and others won 10 seats.

The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) . Whereas Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners include Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP).

Pawar also reject the reports that there was no coordination between the MVA alliance partners.

Pawar said that he travelled to various districts, adding, everyone including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress made collective efforts, but the result did not match the efforts they made. 

"There was no lack of coordination anywhere," said Pawar.

Reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP getting many more seats than his party, Pawar said that there were no qualms in accepting Ajit Pawar getting more seats. However, he added, “But everyone knows who the NCP founder is.”

Also Read | Fewer women, older leaders – a snapshot of the new Maharashtra assembly

On the decision of fielding nephew Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar in Baramati constituency, Pawar said that it wasn't a wrong decision as someone had to contest.

“There can be no comparison between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar,” Sharad Pawar added.

Ajit Pawar won his traditional seat by defeating Yugendra by more than one lakh votes.

Also Read | Mastermind behind Mahayuti’s Maharashtra triumph: Not Shinde, Fadnavis, but…

Ajit, who parted ways with his uncle Sharad Pawar last year, polled 1,81,132 votes while Yugendra Pawar polled 80,233 votes.

In Lok Sabha elections this year, NCP (SP) candidate and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes in Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsSharad Pawar breaks silence after NCP-SP, Maha Vikas Aghadi’s drubbing in Maharashtra elections: ‘Will study reasons…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.