Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Sharad Pawar's NCP to contest Bihar Assembly polls
A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference.

Sharad Pawar's NCP to contest Bihar Assembly polls

1 min read . 01:55 PM IST PTI

  • Bihar assembly polls: NCP in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing soon
  • NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls, it said

Mumbai: The NCP on Thursday said it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls, and released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the elections.

The party in a statement said it will share details of its poll outing in the eastern state soon.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls, it said.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, party MPs Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Supriya Sule and Fauzia Khan are among the other star campaigners.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

