Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar for his remarks against Fadnavis' wife Amruta. Devendra Fadnavis said he was not surprised by Kumar's remarks and that "they should be ashamed and drown in water".

Recently, Kanhaiya Kumar took aim at Fadnavis' recent comments referring to the upcoming elections as a "Dharamyudh." The Congress leader said while addressing a campaign rally in Nagpur that the job of "saving religion" should not be reduced to political rhetoric while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife engages in “making Instagram reels."

Criticizing Kumar over his statement, Fadnavis said in an interview with news agency ANI, "Their [Congress] troll army makes allegations against my wife but I told my wife that we are in politics and we have to keep patience..."

"The way they behaved and made memes about my wife and wrote bad things about her. Sharam aani chahiye, chullu bhar paani mein doob marna chahiye [they should be ashamed and drown in water'," Fadnavis said.

He added, "If you want to fight, come and fight in the front. What is this kind of war that you are fighting? I am very patient in this matter. I understand their fight and I will defeat them."

Fadnavis said he and his wife "have suffered for the last 5 years". He said the Opposition could not find anything against him. "They investigated everything from my hair to my blood but did not find anything against me. When they did not find anything, they started personal attacks on me," he added.