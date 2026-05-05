Shashi Tharoor all praise for Modi-Shah’s ‘organisational skills’ in BJP’s Bengal win: ‘All of us can learn’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for registering a win in Bengal, saying ‘They are professionally organised and very good at conducting elections’. He also acknowledge that there are things to learn from them. He also hailed Congress win in Kerala but said that the grand old party some very serious introspection, adding ‘if we can get it right in kerala, we can do it everywhere’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "They (PM Modi and HM Amit Shah) have done a good job in Bengal and Assam and that's partially because they are very good at conducting elections. They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength. They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign. There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them."

On Monday, the BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading in one for which counting is underway.

Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level.

‘If we can get it right in Kerala, we can do it anywhere,’ says Tharoor On election results in four states and one UT, Congress MP said, "I think the party will have to do some very serious introspection, no doubt about it. We've said this before, and today we have a very good example of what worked right. If we can get it right in Kerala, what can we do to get it right elsewhere? That is a lesson the Congress party should learn."

In Kerala, the Congress managed to present a united front despite initial hiccups, placated Tharoor (who was found to be at odds with the party on various policy issues), and allowed the Kerala unit to steer the election campaign rather than permit Lok Sabha MPs to contest assembly polls.

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