2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Tumkur, Apr 18 (ANI): Gathering at Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's roadshow ahead of the State Assembly elections, at Pavagada, in Tumkur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (DK Shivakumar Twitter)Premium
With the Karnataka Assembly elections approaching, the Congress party has kept quiet regarding its potential Chief Ministerial nominee.

As the Karnataka Assembly elections draw near, the Congress has remained tight-lipped about its Chief Ministerial candidate. Veteran leader Siddaramaiah has repeatedly asserted that he was among the CM aspirants, while fellow lawmaker DK Shivakumar recently asserted that the priority was to secure a Congress victory. 

“Whatever the high command says, we will have to follow. Right now our priority is to bring the Congress party to power. It is more important than the individual," the Congress state president told Indian Express during a recent interview. 

While he insisted that there was no ‘rift’ within the party, the BJP has repeatedly referenced the speculations. “Who will be the chief minister (between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) is not even an issue for me and the people of Karnataka. I don't understand why are you asking me this question, because Congress won't secure the majority. There is no question of them becoming the CM," Union minister Pralhad Joshi had asserted earlier this month.

Earlier this month former CM Siddaramaiah had also said that the upcoming elections would be his last electoral battle. 

"I am contesting from Varuna constituency as my native village falls within the precincts of this Assembly segment. This is going to be my last election. Thereafter, I will retire from electoral politics," he told ANI.

Meanwhile in a surprise move hours before the deadline, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh filed his papers from Kanakapura on Thursday. His elder brother and state chief D K Shivakumar is the party's candidate from the area.

According to a PTI report citing Congress sources, Suresh has filed his papers as a backup plan in the event of Shivakumar's nomination getting rejected. Shivakumar has won from Kanakapura segment thrice since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies)

