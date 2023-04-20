Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah? Congress remains mum as BJP flags 'power tussle' ahead of Karnataka polls2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM IST
With the Karnataka Assembly elections approaching, the Congress party has kept quiet regarding its potential Chief Ministerial nominee.
As the Karnataka Assembly elections draw near, the Congress has remained tight-lipped about its Chief Ministerial candidate. Veteran leader Siddaramaiah has repeatedly asserted that he was among the CM aspirants, while fellow lawmaker DK Shivakumar recently asserted that the priority was to secure a Congress victory.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×