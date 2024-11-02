Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s big allegation against Hemant Soren: CM, JMM govt did corruption in MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission

  • With less than two weeks left for Jharkhand Assembly elections, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM government of doing corruption in the name of government schemes.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for Cabinet meeting at state Secretariat, in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_14_2024_000058B)
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives for Cabinet meeting at state Secretariat, in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_14_2024_000058B)(PTI)

Jharkhand Elections: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the JMM government of doing corruption in the name of government schemes.

Chouhan, who is also BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, claimed that Hemant Soren and the JMM govt had done corruption in the money allotted to them for MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Also Read | Abusing PM Modi criteria to get a Congress ticket: Himanta Sarma’s BIG claim

The former Madhya Pradesh CM also alleged that JMM government also misused the money that was allocated for the widow sisters.

"It will be investigated where all the money which the central govt has allocated to them has gone. This govt has misused the money of the central government," added Chouhan.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also grappling with the ongoing controversy over his age.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Former state Congress working president joins BJP ahead of polls

Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, has criticised Soren for inconsistencies in his stated age on nomination papers, claiming that even the gods are astounded to see Soren age seven years within a span of five.

However, Soren's wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren accused the BJP of bringing 'age controversy' to the limelight, and stated the saffron party is scared of Hemant.

BJP MP Deepak Prakash accused Soren of taking the entire Jharkhand towards anarchy.

Also Read | EC enforces exit poll ban ahead of Jharkhand, Maharashtra Assembly elections

"If anyone has taken the entire Jharkhand towards anarchy today, it is the Hemant Soren government... Under whose protection are these things happening? Who has looted the mineral wealth that nature has given us?... The tribals are in danger today, their culture is in danger... Champai Soren is also a tribal, Sita Soren was also a tribal but with what indifference did you (Hemant Soren) evict them... Stop cheating in the name of tribals," Deepak Prakash said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday said that JMM stands for 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and the Mafia'.

"JMM means 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia'. The JMM govt which has set new standards of corruption is now doing corruption in affidavits also. Mr Hemant Soren has aged 7 years in the last 5 years. Similarly, they did corruption and scams," Shehzad Poonawalla said in a self-made video.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsShivraj Singh Chouhan’s big allegation against Hemant Soren: CM, JMM govt did corruption in MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.