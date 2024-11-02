Jharkhand Elections: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the JMM government of doing corruption in the name of government schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chouhan, who is also BJP's election in-charge for Jharkhand, claimed that Hemant Soren and the JMM govt had done corruption in the money allotted to them for MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM also alleged that JMM government also misused the money that was allocated for the widow sisters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It will be investigated where all the money which the central govt has allocated to them has gone. This govt has misused the money of the central government," added Chouhan.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also grappling with the ongoing controversy over his age.

Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, has criticised Soren for inconsistencies in his stated age on nomination papers, claiming that even the gods are astounded to see Soren age seven years within a span of five. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Soren's wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren accused the BJP of bringing 'age controversy' to the limelight, and stated the saffron party is scared of Hemant.

BJP MP Deepak Prakash accused Soren of taking the entire Jharkhand towards anarchy.

"If anyone has taken the entire Jharkhand towards anarchy today, it is the Hemant Soren government... Under whose protection are these things happening? Who has looted the mineral wealth that nature has given us?... The tribals are in danger today, their culture is in danger... Champai Soren is also a tribal, Sita Soren was also a tribal but with what indifference did you (Hemant Soren) evict them... Stop cheating in the name of tribals," Deepak Prakash said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday said that JMM stands for 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and the Mafia'.