Siddipet Telangana Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting and results for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced today on December 3. In the state's Siddipet constituency, results could see the continued winning streak of incumbent and state finance minister Thanneeru Harish Rao, or a major upset if the BRS candidates' seventh consecutive bid is lost.