Siddipet Telangana Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting and results for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced today on December 3. In the state's Siddipet constituency, results could see the continued winning streak of incumbent and state finance minister Thanneeru Harish Rao, or a major upset if the BRS candidates' seventh consecutive bid is lost.

Siddipet is a division of the Telangana Legislative Assembly in India. It's among the 5 divisions within the Siddipet district and is a component of the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

K. Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana's inaugural Chief Minister, served as the representative for this division six times. T. Harish Rao, the present Finance Minister of Telangana, has been representing this division for six successive terms.

In 2018, Rao won 131, 295 votes (78.59 percent), while in 2014 he won 108,699 votes (71.96 percent). He has won the seat consecutively since 2004 when it was a constituency under Andhra Pradesh state, and since 2014 after it became Telangana.

About T Harish Rao Rao, born on June 3, 1972, has been holding positions in the Telangana government since September 2019, overseeing the Medical-Health and Finance Departments. He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Siddipet constituency for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party since 2004.

Between 2014 and 2018, Rao served as the Minister for Irrigation, Marketing & Legislative Affairs in Telangana. Following his victory in the 2018 assembly election, Rao became the youngest six-time member of any legislative assembly in India. On 8 September 2019, he was appointed as the Minister of Finance during a cabinet expansion.

Furthermore, in November 2021, he was also appointed as Minister for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare.

BRS position hangs in balance The southern state has witnessed a three-way battle between incumbent BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Indian National Congress (Congress) -- its main opposition party; and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to get a leg up into the state.

If the BRS triumphs, this would be its third consecutive term retaining power in the state since its creation in 2014.

