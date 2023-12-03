Siddipet Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Siddipet is one of the 119 legislative assembly constituencies in Telangana. BRS leader and state minister T Harish Rao is eying to secure his third term from the constituency this time. The constituency also witnessed a stronghold of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana's inaugural Chief Minister. He served as the representative for this division six times

The counting of votes for the 2023 assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will be held today, marking a crucial semi-final before the impending general elections in less than six months. Exit polls have presented varied predictions for Assembly Election results 2023, with some favoring the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while others suggest an advantage for the Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The Congress, currently in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, is confronting the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) aims for a hat-trick. Starting with postal ballots, counting will commence at 8 am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 seats in Telangana, and 199 seats in Rajasthan as polling on one seat in the desert state was put off due to the death of a candidate.

Siddipet Telangana Assembly Election LIVE 2023: How did Telangana vote in 2018? In 2018, the BRS had won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 percent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. Before that, in the 2014 assembly polls in united Andhra Pradesh, the then-incumbent Congress got 25.20 percent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 percent in the Telangana area.

Siddipet Telangana Assembly Election LIVE 2023: Key players in Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 K Chandrasekhar Rao, A Revanth Reddy, KT Rama Rao, G Kishan Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Mohammed Azharuddin, T Harish Rao, T Raja Singh are the key players while Gajwel, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Jubilee Hills and Siddipet are the key constituencies.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The counting of votes will be updated LIVE on the official website of the Election Commission of India i.e. eci.gov.in.

The results of the elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared today on December 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, post which the Election Commission of India will start releasing result trends. The voting for the Telangana Assembly Election was held on November 30. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.34 percent. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are key political parties among 109 national and regional parties contesting the elections. As many as 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray. If K Chandrashekar Rao, widely known as KCR, wins another term in office, it will be the first occasion when a Chief Minister from a Southern state will get a third straight term in office.

Siddipet Telangana Assembly Election LIVE 2023: Exit Polls 2023 In what could be a major setback to the BRS, the K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) government in Telangana is likely to lose the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The Congress seems to get to be leading ahead of the BRS in the state, as per the exit polls and poll of polls. According to the poll of polls (average of four exit polls), KCR's BRS is poised to lose the Telangana polls by a margin of around 20 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to achieve the majority mark by a thin margin. A political party needs to win 61 seats to form a government in Telangana. The poll of polls shows that the Congress is likely to win 62-63 seats of the total 119 assembly seats, while the BRS might get hold of 41-42 seats in the state.

Siddipet Telangana Assembly Election LIVE 2023: TRS Party's Thanneeru Harish Rao won Assembly Election 2018 with 1,31,295 In the Telangana Assembly Election 2018, TRS Party Candidate Thanneeru Harish Rao secured his Siddpet seat by winning the election with 1,31,295 votes.